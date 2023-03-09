Digital Twin Software Engineer – 2069 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Digital Twin Software Engineer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Being able to talk and think at the strategic as well as technical level – considering different decisions and their long-term impact, then turning to code details.
- Noticing constraints, and opportunities for improvement – and passionately pursuing solutions.
- Building purpose and ownership – striving for meaning and excellence and delivering solutions that you are proud of.
- Sound understanding of computer science.
- Great code organisation and quality
- Commitment to infrastructure as code
- Automation
- TDD (Test-Driven Development)
- BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)
- Key Skills (or equivalent):
- Building CLI Tools
- Building Python Libraries
- Python Unit Testing
- Using Public Cloud Services
- Java Exposure
- Restful services
- CI/CD
- Understanding of Agile ways of working
- Strong Debugging skills
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- MongoDB Exposure
- AWS services (e.g., SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, CloudWatch, CDK, IAM)
- TypeScript, NodeJS
- Atlassian APIs
- Typescript
Desired Skills:
- NodeJS
- Cloudwatch