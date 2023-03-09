Flutter Developer – Gauteng Edenburg

We are looking for a Flutter Developer to join our client, an Entrepreneurial Tech Hub that delivers Infrastructure, Development and Resources to Blue Chip companies like ABSA, Investec etc. The position is 90% Hybrid and will be in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg.
Key responsibilities of the developers are:
- Able to build and ship robust apps to Android/ iOS devices using a single codebase.
- Must be able to write readable and clear code using Dart that will be extensively documented for future use and upgrades.
- You will be sharing feedback and brainstorming ideas with teams to improve the development process.
- Understand basic concepts of design for developing user friendly applications.
- Stay up to date with the latest technologies.
Desired Skills:
- Android
- iOS devices
- app building
- Dart
- Developing
- Flutter
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate