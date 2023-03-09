Flutter Developer – Gauteng Edenburg

Mar 9, 2023

We are looking for a Flutter Developer to join our client, an Entrepreneurial Tech Hub that delivers Infrastructure, Development and Resources to Blue Chip companies like ABSA, Investec etc. The position is 90% Hybrid and will be in the Northern Suburbs of Johannesburg.

Key responsibilities of the developers are:

  • Able to build and ship robust apps to Android/ iOS devices using a single codebase.
  • Must be able to write readable and clear code using Dart that will be extensively documented for future use and upgrades.
  • You will be sharing feedback and brainstorming ideas with teams to improve the development process.
  • Understand basic concepts of design for developing user friendly applications.
  • Stay up to date with the latest technologies.

Desired Skills:

  • Android
  • iOS devices
  • app building
  • Dart
  • Developing
  • Flutter

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *