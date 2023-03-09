Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Senior .Net Developer with a minimum of 5 years’ experience in developing information systems.

Must have C# (.Net Core/ .Net 5), SQL (Microsoft SQL Server), Rest API’s and Cloud (AWS) experience.

Qualifications Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualification

Develop utilising various technologies e.g. C#, ASP.NET, SQL, WCF etc.

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT

We are looking for innovative and talented individuals, who strive to make a difference in a dynamic environment as part of our efficient and enthusiastic teams.

Hybrid working model

12 months contract – would be open to permanent

Desired Skills:

Complex Problem Solving

Judgment and Decision Making

Operations Monitoring

Systems Analysis

Operations Analysis

Quality Control Analysis

Critival Thinking

Learn more/Apply for this position