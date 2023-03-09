Hospital Technical Services Night Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

LetsLink Medical Recruitment is assisting a private hospital to employ a highly motivated Technical Services Coordinator-Night Manager to join their team. The successful candidate will be responsible for managing the day-to-day flow of work in the Technical and Clinical Engineering departments.

They will assist the Technical Services Manager/CEM to ensure that work requests are processed, reviewed, and scheduled in a timely manner, and that staff is informed of scheduled work.

They will maintain asset related information on the computerised maintenance management system (CMMS), as well as managing maintenance plans/items on the system.

The Technical Services Coordinator will also assist the Technical Services team to comply with the organisation’s Quality Audit requirements and serve as the department’s first point of contact.

Key Work Output and Accountabilities:

Assist Technical Services Manager/CEM to ensure that all work requests are processed through the organisation’s Web Based Maintenance Request Application.

Assist the Technical Services Manager/CEM to ensure that all Work Requests are reviewed timeously.

Ensure that the Hospital staff is informed of scheduled work planned for their areas of responsibility.

Maintain asset related information on the computerised maintenance management system (CMMS) as well as managing maintenance plans/items on the system.

Assist the Technical Services Manager/CEM with the planning and scheduling of Work Orders.

Assist the Technical Services team to comply with the organisation’s Quality Audit requirements.

Operate as the Technical Services department’s first point of contact.

Ensure the Technical Services department is kept up to date with communications such as new or revised policies and technical bulletins.

Place orders with suppliers in SAP according to the organisations policy.

Ensure the effective application of the organisations policy for approved and standardised suppliers.

Track all orders with suppliers/couriers to ensure timeous receipt of items.

Provide accurate GRV data and invoices to finance for capture onto the organisations Procurement System. Liaise with finance to ensure that data capturing of goods received is done correctly.

Ensure correct barcode labels are assigned to assets related to technical services and capture data in GRV templates.

Communicate effectively with Central Payments Department (CPD) clerks for supplier payment queries.

Communicate effectively to assist other team players.

Assist in management of stock in accordance with the organisations policy with special emphasis on designated stock areas.

Report on all Purchase Orders and provide relevant information to the line manager.

Understand and be able to interpret the Engineering and KPI monthly reports to the Technical Services team.

Assist Technical Services Manager/CEM to compile reports as per the organisations Policy and departmental requirements.

Assist with the collation of data and feedback to key internal stakeholders.

Manage associated administrative tasks.

Perform any safety related tasks as requested by the line manager.

Collate and file documents for the department as per the organisations policy.

Assume responsibility for own personal and professional development.

Keep up to date with the organisations’s evolving policies and procedures.

Actively participate as a member of a team to achieve goals.

Work effectively and co-operatively with others to establish and maintain good working relationships that are mutually beneficial.

Skills Profile:

Grade 12 or equivalent NQF Level 4 qualification.

Intermediate computer literacy.

Preferable candidate with experience on CMMS/SAP PM.

Experience in a stock ordering/management environment.

Sound knowledge of maintenance work coordination.

Closing date: 14.03.2023

To apply, please submit your CV and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and skills for this position. Our client is an equal opportunity employer and welcome all qualified candidates to apply.

Please submit your application today to [Email Address Removed] or contact Gary on [Phone Number Removed];

Please view our website: letslink dot co dot za and contact Gary.

Desired Skills:

SAP

SAP PM

CMMS

clinical Stock

Management

Clinical engineer

Technical enginee

private hospital

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Private hospital

