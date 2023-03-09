Implementation Engineer – Gauteng Waterkloof

Mar 9, 2023

Implementation Engineer
Business software application support within the insurance industry.
Bsc Actuarial and Financial Mathematics
Experience and skills within systems analysis, software customisation, implementation, and software application support.

  • Use of SQL for reporting, C# / C++
  • Product configuration on client databases
  • 2 years working experience
  • EXECELLENT communications skills in English
  • Energetic and fast learner

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • C#
  • C++
  • Software Development
  • Software Testing
  • Insurance
  • Actuarial Science
  • Data Science
  • Data Analysis
  • SQL Database Administration
  • Systems Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

International Insurance Software House

