Implementation Engineer – Gauteng Waterkloof

Implementation Engineer
Business software application support within the insurance industry.
Bsc Actuarial and Financial Mathematics
Experience and skills within systems analysis, software customisation, implementation, and software application support.
- Use of SQL for reporting, C# / C++
- Product configuration on client databases
- 2 years working experience
- EXECELLENT communications skills in English
- Energetic and fast learner
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- C#
- C++
- Software Development
- Software Testing
- Insurance
- Actuarial Science
- Data Science
- Data Analysis
- SQL Database Administration
- Systems Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
International Insurance Software House