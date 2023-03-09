Intermediate Data Engineer

Mar 9, 2023

We are recruiting an Intermediate Data Engineer on a 12monthlys contract in Centurion.

Role Purpose

You’ll be working with the team toward building and maintaining a world-class data platform
where numerous data pipelines make data products available for consumption

Qualification Required:

  • Bachelor of Science in Informatics or applicable IT qualification.

Technical skills:

  • Good programming skills in both Python and SQL..

  • Good database design skills and an understanding of various data modeling
    techniques and approaches.

  • An ability to engineer cloud-first data solutions in the Amazon Web Services cloud.

  • An understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build deployment pipelines in GitLab (or similar) using
    containerization (Docker).

  • Ability to engineer metadata-driven approaches for sustainability and scalability

Experience required:

  • Experience with infrastructure as code, ideally Terraform and Terr grunt.

  • An understanding of and exposure to different database technologies.

  • 1-year experience as Junior Data Engineer.

  • 4-5 years’ experience as Intermediate Data Engineer.

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Write data engineering code and tests using Python and SQL, using a variety of libraries and runtime environments.

  • Write infrastructure as code using Terraform and build our deployment pipelines in GitLab.

  • Perform code reviews, work with teammates on merge requests, participate in design sessions, etc.

  • Participate in the team’s Scrum processes and ceremonies.

  • Engage with stakeholders to elicit requirements, demonstrate functionality, and drive a data-driven mindset in the organization.

  • Operate the data platform and monitor its performance.

  • Presenting and communicating Information (written and verbal).

  • Analyzing.

  • Planning and organizing.

  • Ability to prioritize and sequence.

  • Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.

  • Following instructions and procedures.

  • Coping with pressures and setbacks.

  • Can work in a team.

  • Able to multitask.

  • Sharing knowledge.

  • Creating and innovating.

  • Persuading and influencing.

  • Learning researching.

  • Adapting responding to change.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *