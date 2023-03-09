We are recruiting an Intermediate Data Engineer on a 12monthlys contract in Centurion.
Role Purpose
You’ll be working with the team toward building and maintaining a world-class data platform
where numerous data pipelines make data products available for consumption
Qualification Required:
- Bachelor of Science in Informatics or applicable IT qualification.
Technical skills:
- Good programming skills in both Python and SQL..
- Good database design skills and an understanding of various data modeling
techniques and approaches.
- An ability to engineer cloud-first data solutions in the Amazon Web Services cloud.
- An understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build deployment pipelines in GitLab (or similar) using
containerization (Docker).
- Ability to engineer metadata-driven approaches for sustainability and scalability
Experience required:
- Experience with infrastructure as code, ideally Terraform and Terr grunt.
- An understanding of and exposure to different database technologies.
- 1-year experience as Junior Data Engineer.
- 4-5 years’ experience as Intermediate Data Engineer.
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Write data engineering code and tests using Python and SQL, using a variety of libraries and runtime environments.
- Write infrastructure as code using Terraform and build our deployment pipelines in GitLab.
- Perform code reviews, work with teammates on merge requests, participate in design sessions, etc.
- Participate in the team’s Scrum processes and ceremonies.
- Engage with stakeholders to elicit requirements, demonstrate functionality, and drive a data-driven mindset in the organization.
- Operate the data platform and monitor its performance.
- Presenting and communicating Information (written and verbal).
- Analyzing.
- Planning and organizing.
- Ability to prioritize and sequence.
- Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.
- Following instructions and procedures.
- Coping with pressures and setbacks.
- Can work in a team.
- Able to multitask.
- Sharing knowledge.
- Creating and innovating.
- Persuading and influencing.
- Learning researching.
- Adapting responding to change.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML