Intermediate Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

We are recruiting an Intermediate Data Engineer on a 12monthlys contract in Centurion.

Role Purpose

You’ll be working with the team toward building and maintaining a world-class data platform

where numerous data pipelines make data products available for consumption

Qualification Required:

Bachelor of Science in Informatics or applicable IT qualification.

Technical skills:

Good programming skills in both Python and SQL..

Good database design skills and an understanding of various data modeling

techniques and approaches.

techniques and approaches. An ability to engineer cloud-first data solutions in the Amazon Web Services cloud.

An understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build deployment pipelines in GitLab (or similar) using

containerization (Docker).

containerization (Docker). Ability to engineer metadata-driven approaches for sustainability and scalability

Experience required:

Experience with infrastructure as code, ideally Terraform and Terr grunt.

An understanding of and exposure to different database technologies.

1-year experience as Junior Data Engineer.

4-5 years’ experience as Intermediate Data Engineer.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Write data engineering code and tests using Python and SQL, using a variety of libraries and runtime environments.

Write infrastructure as code using Terraform and build our deployment pipelines in GitLab.

Perform code reviews, work with teammates on merge requests, participate in design sessions, etc.

Participate in the team’s Scrum processes and ceremonies.

Engage with stakeholders to elicit requirements, demonstrate functionality, and drive a data-driven mindset in the organization.

Operate the data platform and monitor its performance.

Presenting and communicating Information (written and verbal).

Analyzing.

Planning and organizing.

Ability to prioritize and sequence.

Delivering results and meeting customer expectations.

Following instructions and procedures.

Coping with pressures and setbacks.

Can work in a team.

Able to multitask.

Sharing knowledge.

Creating and innovating.

Persuading and influencing.

Learning researching.

Adapting responding to change.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position