Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Mar 9, 2023

  • At least 3+ years .NET development experience
  • Solid C# development experience
  • Experience using 4+ years
  • Angular Typescript
  • ASP.NET coding experience
  • HTML, Javascript and CSS
  • Good MS SQL design and programming experience

Experienceadvantageous but not required:

  • Domain driven design
  • MVC
  • Other languages
  • Architecture experience
  • SSRS
  • WebAPI/ Rest services

Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:

Insurance
Finance and Accounting

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • .Net
  • Asp.Net
  • HTML
  • Javascript
  • angular
  • SSRS
  • Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

