Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Sandown

At least 3+ years .NET development experience

Solid C# development experience

Experience using 4+ years

Angular Typescript

ASP.NET coding experience

HTML, Javascript and CSS

Good MS SQL design and programming experience

Experienceadvantageous but not required:

Domain driven design

MVC

Other languages

Architecture experience

SSRS

WebAPI/ Rest services

Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:

Insurance

Finance and Accounting

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

Asp.Net

HTML

Javascript

angular

SSRS

Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

