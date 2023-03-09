Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Sandown

- At least 3+ years .NET development experience
- Solid C# development experience
- Experience using 4+ years
- Angular Typescript
- ASP.NET coding experience
- HTML, Javascript and CSS
- Good MS SQL design and programming experience
Experienceadvantageous but not required:
- Domain driven design
- MVC
- Other languages
- Architecture experience
- SSRS
- WebAPI/ Rest services
Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:
Insurance
Finance and Accounting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate