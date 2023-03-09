IT Desktop Technician – Western Cape Montague Gardens

Mar 9, 2023

Temporary Desktop Support Technician for One Month to assist with testing & documentation of the new Neo workstations

Minimum Requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Certification in IT
  • Minimum one year experience in an IT environment (hardware and software installations)
  • Must be able to communicate effectively in English
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Good working knowledge of Microsoft packages- advanced MS Excel skills
  • Basic Windows workstation administration
  • Demonstrate a high degree of accuracy
  • Ability to apply logic and diligence
  • Physically fit and in good health

Duties will include (but not limited to):

  • Capturing of serial numbers and asset allocation information
  • Installation and commissioning of hard drives into existing desktops and laptops
  • Assist in physically moving workstation hardware
  • Unpacking and repacking equipment in the storeroom
  • Prepare IT equipment for deployment

Please indicate expected salary when submitting your CV.

Desired Skills:

  • Excel Advanced
  • It Support

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

