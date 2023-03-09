IT Desktop Technician – Western Cape Montague Gardens

Temporary Desktop Support Technician for One Month to assist with testing & documentation of the new Neo workstations

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12

Certification in IT

Minimum one year experience in an IT environment (hardware and software installations)

Must be able to communicate effectively in English

Excellent interpersonal skills

Good working knowledge of Microsoft packages- advanced MS Excel skills

Basic Windows workstation administration

Demonstrate a high degree of accuracy

Ability to apply logic and diligence

Physically fit and in good health

Duties will include (but not limited to):

Capturing of serial numbers and asset allocation information

Installation and commissioning of hard drives into existing desktops and laptops

Assist in physically moving workstation hardware

Unpacking and repacking equipment in the storeroom

Prepare IT equipment for deployment

Please indicate expected salary when submitting your CV.

Desired Skills:

Excel Advanced

It Support

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

