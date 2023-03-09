IT Desktop Technician – Western Cape Montague Gardens

Temporary Desktop Support Technician for One Month to assist with testing & documentation of the new Neo workstations
Minimum Requirements:
- Grade 12
- Certification in IT
- Minimum one year experience in an IT environment (hardware and software installations)
- Must be able to communicate effectively in English
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Good working knowledge of Microsoft packages- advanced MS Excel skills
- Basic Windows workstation administration
- Demonstrate a high degree of accuracy
- Ability to apply logic and diligence
- Physically fit and in good health
Duties will include (but not limited to):
- Capturing of serial numbers and asset allocation information
- Installation and commissioning of hard drives into existing desktops and laptops
- Assist in physically moving workstation hardware
- Unpacking and repacking equipment in the storeroom
- Prepare IT equipment for deployment
Please indicate expected salary when submitting your CV.
Desired Skills:
- Excel Advanced
- It Support
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate