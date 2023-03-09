IT Devops Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Mar 9, 2023

Requirements:

  • BSc Degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification

8 or more years’ experience in the following :

  • Continuous Integration and Deployment
  • System monitoring tools
  • System administration of servers and software
  • Database management
  • Developing database scripts for data extracts, fixes and deployments
  • Resolving technical PROD, QA and DEV environment issues
  • Investigating and addressing availability, performance and capacity issue

Skills:

  • Bicep, Ansible, Puppet, Salt or similar automated build tools
  • Software development in the Java or Microsoft .Net space
  • Configuration and setup of Azure (DevOps, Cloud)
  • ITIL certification at foundation level is preferable
  • Azure exposure preferable.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • microsoft.net
  • devops
  • azure
  • ITIL
  • automated tools

