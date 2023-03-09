IT Devops Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Requirements:

BSc Degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification

8 or more years’ experience in the following :

Continuous Integration and Deployment

System monitoring tools

System administration of servers and software

Database management

Developing database scripts for data extracts, fixes and deployments

Resolving technical PROD, QA and DEV environment issues

Investigating and addressing availability, performance and capacity issue

Skills:

Bicep, Ansible, Puppet, Salt or similar automated build tools

Software development in the Java or Microsoft .Net space

Configuration and setup of Azure (DevOps, Cloud)

ITIL certification at foundation level is preferable

Azure exposure preferable.

Desired Skills:

Java

microsoft.net

devops

azure

ITIL

automated tools

