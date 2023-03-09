IT Devops Engineer at DAV Professional Placement Group

Requirements:
- BSc Degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification
8 or more years’ experience in the following :
- Continuous Integration and Deployment
- System monitoring tools
- System administration of servers and software
- Database management
- Developing database scripts for data extracts, fixes and deployments
- Resolving technical PROD, QA and DEV environment issues
- Investigating and addressing availability, performance and capacity issue
Skills:
- Bicep, Ansible, Puppet, Salt or similar automated build tools
- Software development in the Java or Microsoft .Net space
- Configuration and setup of Azure (DevOps, Cloud)
- ITIL certification at foundation level is preferable
- Azure exposure preferable.
Desired Skills:
