IT Project Manager – Gauteng

We are looking to hire a dynamic Intermediate IT Project Manager with a minimum of 3 years experience.

Skills required:

Align projects with business goals

Construct detailed project plans

Manage teams, achieve milestones, and communicate the result to stakeholders

Planning, budgeting, managing, and reporting on a project with the use of various project management methodologies

Project risk management

Project communication plan

Manage scope change

Knowledge of Waterfall and Agile project practices

Hybrid work model – Midrand

Desired Skills:

3-year IT Project Management Experience

Various Project Panagement Pethodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position