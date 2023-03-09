IT Project Manager – Gauteng

We are looking to hire a dynamic Intermediate IT Project Manager with a minimum of 3 years experience.
Skills required:
- Align projects with business goals
- Construct detailed project plans
- Manage teams, achieve milestones, and communicate the result to stakeholders
- Planning, budgeting, managing, and reporting on a project with the use of various project management methodologies
- Project risk management
- Project communication plan
- Manage scope change
- Knowledge of Waterfall and Agile project practices
Hybrid work model – Midrand
Desired Skills:
- 3-year IT Project Management Experience
- Various Project Panagement Pethodologies
