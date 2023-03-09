IT Project Manager – Gauteng

Mar 9, 2023

We are looking to hire a dynamic Intermediate IT Project Manager with a minimum of 3 years experience.
Skills required:

  • Align projects with business goals
  • Construct detailed project plans
  • Manage teams, achieve milestones, and communicate the result to stakeholders
  • Planning, budgeting, managing, and reporting on a project with the use of various project management methodologies
  • Project risk management
  • Project communication plan
  • Manage scope change
  • Knowledge of Waterfall and Agile project practices

Hybrid work model – Midrand

