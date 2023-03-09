IT Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

We are recruiting a IT Project Manager to join our team in Waterfall, Midrand.

Role Objective:

Align projects with business goals, construct detailed project plans. Manage teams, achieve milestones, and communicate the result to stakeholders.

Qualification Required:

Matric

Bachelor’s degree or higher diploma with qualifications in telecommunication, business management information technology and related fields.

Preferred Qualifications:

ITIL V4

Project management qualification, Business Management or similar

Experience required:

Planning and co-ordination of work/tasks,

Communication and managing of transitions in an IT environment

Working with the clients and operational teams

Change management

Knowledge of IT Cloud environments

Duties/Responsibilities:

Align projects with business goals

Construct detailed project plans

Manage teams, achieve milestones, and communicate the result to stakeholders.

Planning, budgeting, managing, and reporting on a project with the use of various project management methodologies.

Project risk management

Project communication plan

Manage scope change

Knowledge of Waterfall and Agile project practices

Work environment:

The work environment is a hybrid of remote and office days

It is internal and external customer facing

Travel:

Yes, if customer meetings are required

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

