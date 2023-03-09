IT Software Engineer at Old Mutual Finance

Mar 9, 2023

In This Role, You will Get To:

  • Conduct full System Design process.
  • Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.
  • Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.
  • Provide coaching and mentoring to Junior Programmers.
  • Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).
  • Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
  • Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What You Will Need To Succeed:

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

  • Java (3 – 4 years’ experience at least)
  • Relational Databases
  • SQL
  • Source Control – Git
  • Web servers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)
  • Webservices (Soap and Rest)
  • XMLExperience in the following will be advantageous
  • ANT
  • Docker
  • Html
  • CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins)
  • jQuery
  • Kubernetes
  • Maven
  • Object Databases
  • Patterns
  • Spring Boot
  • UML
  • XSL
  • XSL:fo

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • SQL
  • relational databases
  • GIt

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

