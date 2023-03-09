IT Software Engineer at Old Mutual Finance

In This Role, You will Get To:
- Conduct full System Design process.
- Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.
- Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.
- Provide coaching and mentoring to Junior Programmers.
- Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).
- Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
- Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).
What You Will Need To Succeed:
A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience in a similar role.
You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
- Java (3 – 4 years’ experience at least)
- Relational Databases
- SQL
- Source Control – Git
- Web servers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)
- Webservices (Soap and Rest)
- XMLExperience in the following will be advantageous
- ANT
- Docker
- Html
- CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins)
- jQuery
- Kubernetes
- Maven
- Object Databases
- Patterns
- Spring Boot
- UML
- XSL
- XSL:fo
Desired Skills:
- Java
- SQL
- relational databases
- GIt
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development