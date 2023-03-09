IT Software Engineer at Old Mutual Finance – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

In This Role, You will Get To:

Conduct full System Design process.

Draft implementation plans, write programmes according to business specifications and conduct unit testing.

Work closely with Business Analysts to ensure sufficient clarification of specifications.

Provide coaching and mentoring to Junior Programmers.

Contribute to Old Mutual Finance body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).

Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.

Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).

What You Will Need To Succeed:

A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 3 to 5 years’ experience in a similar role.

You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:

Java (3 – 4 years’ experience at least)

Relational Databases

SQL

Source Control – Git

Web servers (e.g. Tomcat, Jetty/Netty)

Webservices (Soap and Rest)

XMLExperience in the following will be advantageous

ANT

Docker

Html

CI/CD (e.g. Jenkins)

jQuery

Kubernetes

Maven

Object Databases

Patterns

Spring Boot

UML

XSL

XSL:fo

