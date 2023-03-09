IT Technical Specialist

Mar 9, 2023

IT Application Support
Receiving incoming queries from multiple sources, assigning and tracking queries
Manage 3rd line escalations
? Bachelor’s degree in IT, Computer Science or a related field required
? Cloud computing
? Linux
? Oracle, SQL Server
? Web Methods
? Web Services
? Automation / Scheduling tools / frameworks
? SOA
? SQL
? SharePoint
? F5
? SQL Server Integration Service
? SQL Server Reporting Services
? ESB
? Microsoft Frameworks (CSF, CCF, etc.)
? Working knowledge of API-based services (e.g., REST, SOAP)
? Understanding of basic integration concepts
? Basic knowledge of the Agile and Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) processes, cloud computing, ITIL, COBIT

Desired Skills:

  • IT application support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

