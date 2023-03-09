Java Developer

- BSc Information Technology/Computer Science degree or similar
- Minimum 4 years hands on JAVA programming
- Experience and knowledge of payment financial interfaces and technologies of Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure is essential.
- SQL tables, store procedures
- Extensive experience working with Java frameworks in the Java technology stack
- Competent in Spring
- Competent in Hibernate
- Experience in AWS infrastructure
- Experience with Linux Centos, Ubuntu,
- Database experience: MSSQL, Postgres, MSSQL, Dynamodb
Desired Skills:
- Java
- spring
- hibernate
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Corporate