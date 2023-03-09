Java Developer – Gauteng Illovo

Mar 9, 2023

  • BSc Information Technology/Computer Science degree or similar
  • Minimum 4 years hands on JAVA programming
  • Experience and knowledge of payment financial interfaces and technologies of Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure is essential.
  • SQL tables, store procedures
  • Extensive experience working with Java frameworks in the Java technology stack
  • Competent in Spring
  • Competent in Hibernate
  • Experience in AWS infrastructure
  • Experience with Linux Centos, Ubuntu,
  • Database experience: MSSQL, Postgres, MSSQL, Dynamodb

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • spring
  • hibernate

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Corporate

