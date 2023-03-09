Java Developer – Gauteng Waterfall

Java Developer
Financial applications
Develop applications and technical specifications
BSc Computer Science / Mathematics / Statistics degree
- Object orientated
- Java
- SQL
- JSF
- JavaScript
- JavaEE5
- WebSphere application server
- Extensive AS400 or RPG system background will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Javascript
- SQL
- WebSphere
- Java 7
- Java Enterprise
- JSF
- As400
- RPG
- Legacy System
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Consulting Financial Corporate