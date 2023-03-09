Junior System Support Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Mar 9, 2023

Responsibilities

  • Responsible for technical systems support to users for all financial, trade and manufacturing applications on daily basis or as needed
  • Responsible for the maintenance of ongoing documentation, including test cases, job aids, SOPs, checklists, and timelines
  • Carry out acceptance testing of new or updated software applications by developing test data and calculating expected results
  • Responsible for the execution of programs and procedures, as well as the review and evaluation of output and systems
  • Provide current information to employees concerning computer and software applications
  • Carry out research to resolve problems and integrate repeated questions into training program

Mandatory Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Degree/diploma in business or related field
  • A minimum of 2 years of experience in RPG/Systems development or a related field
  • Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
  • Required to stay abreast of industry standards
  • Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results
  • Partake in the development of System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs
  • Analyse, resolve difficult/complex system issues, by working with the end-users and other IT support staff
  • Required to do standby on occasion
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment
  • Strong multitasking skills with the ability to prioritize tasks
  • Problem-solving skills with a keen eye for details
  • Exceptional time-management and organizational skills
  • Strong verbal as well as written communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • System Analysis
  • System Integration Testing

