Junior System Support Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Responsibilities
- Responsible for technical systems support to users for all financial, trade and manufacturing applications on daily basis or as needed
- Responsible for the maintenance of ongoing documentation, including test cases, job aids, SOPs, checklists, and timelines
- Carry out acceptance testing of new or updated software applications by developing test data and calculating expected results
- Responsible for the execution of programs and procedures, as well as the review and evaluation of output and systems
- Provide current information to employees concerning computer and software applications
- Carry out research to resolve problems and integrate repeated questions into training program
Mandatory Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Degree/diploma in business or related field
- A minimum of 2 years of experience in RPG/Systems development or a related field
- Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills
- Required to stay abreast of industry standards
- Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results
- Partake in the development of System/Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs
- Analyse, resolve difficult/complex system issues, by working with the end-users and other IT support staff
- Required to do standby on occasion
- Ability to work in a fast-paced team environment
- Strong multitasking skills with the ability to prioritize tasks
- Problem-solving skills with a keen eye for details
- Exceptional time-management and organizational skills
- Strong verbal as well as written communication skills
Desired Skills:
- System Analysis
- System Integration Testing