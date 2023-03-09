Lead IT Support Specialist – Western Cape Pinelands

The Lead IT Support specialist is responsible for day to day support and maintenance of OMF’s applications and database infrastructure that are hosted across XenServer, Linux, Kubernetes and AWS platforms.

The primary purpose of the Lead IT Support Specialist is to ensure the smooth running of the Linux and Kubernetes platforms that supports the DevOps function. The individual will be responsible for achieving results through own efforts relating to all platform related operational tasks.

Key responsibilities:

Maintain and support all Linux Server Environment, provide system support

Maintain and support Kubernetes and Rancher micro-services infrastructure and hosting platform

Responsible for capacity monitoring

Complete daily system health checks

Maintain system diagrams and relevant system documentation

Manage end-to-end patch management, security of compliance of Linux Server environment

Maintain and manage servers utilizing Salt

Disaster recovery and business continuity

Manage SFTP accounts, integrations and application requests

Monitoring and Management of Infrastructure and backups

Network, firewall rules changes, management, troubleshooting and integrations

Manage certificates on Linux and AS400 systems

Leads others in technical initiatives across /environments

Additional support requirements:

Communicates effectively regarding support-related activities.

Pro-actively monitors the production environment.

Provides 24 x 7 first-line standby / support for production environments.

Participates in software and/or hardware upgrades.

Requirements: Skills, Qualifications and Experience required

Linux certification

AWS Certification

Matric qualification

Appropriate IT qualification or more than 5yrs experiences in a similar role

5-6 years practical technical support experience. Broader knowledge across platforms.

Knowledge of web application hosting (Tomcat, Java)

Knowledge of DevOps tools and systems (Jenkins, Nexus, SVN, GitLab) adventurous

A good understanding of any of (proof of experience) IT Maintenance and Support functions

Standby availability (after hours)

DR facilitation and roll-out management

Expedition of infrastructure upgrades

Desired Skills:

AWS

Linux

DevOps

Jenkins

Nexus

SVN

GitLab

