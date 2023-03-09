Lead IT Support Specialist – Western Cape Pinelands

The Lead IT Support specialist is responsible for day to day support and maintenance of OMF’s applications and database infrastructure that are hosted across XenServer, Linux, Kubernetes and AWS platforms.
The primary purpose of the Lead IT Support Specialist is to ensure the smooth running of the Linux and Kubernetes platforms that supports the DevOps function. The individual will be responsible for achieving results through own efforts relating to all platform related operational tasks.
Key responsibilities:
Maintain and support all Linux Server Environment, provide system support
Maintain and support Kubernetes and Rancher micro-services infrastructure and hosting platform
Responsible for capacity monitoring
Complete daily system health checks
Maintain system diagrams and relevant system documentation
Manage end-to-end patch management, security of compliance of Linux Server environment
Maintain and manage servers utilizing Salt
Disaster recovery and business continuity
Manage SFTP accounts, integrations and application requests
Monitoring and Management of Infrastructure and backups
Network, firewall rules changes, management, troubleshooting and integrations
Manage certificates on Linux and AS400 systems
Leads others in technical initiatives across /environments
Additional support requirements:
Communicates effectively regarding support-related activities.
Pro-actively monitors the production environment.
Provides 24 x 7 first-line standby / support for production environments.
Participates in software and/or hardware upgrades.
Requirements: Skills, Qualifications and Experience required
Linux certification
AWS Certification
Matric qualification
Appropriate IT qualification or more than 5yrs experiences in a similar role
5-6 years practical technical support experience. Broader knowledge across platforms.
Knowledge of web application hosting (Tomcat, Java)
Knowledge of DevOps tools and systems (Jenkins, Nexus, SVN, GitLab) adventurous
A good understanding of any of (proof of experience) IT Maintenance and Support functions
Standby availability (after hours)
DR facilitation and roll-out management
Expedition of infrastructure upgrades
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Linux
- DevOps
- Jenkins
- Nexus
- SVN
- GitLab