Microsoft Senior BI Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Business Intelligence Developer and Specialist
Business intelligence, data analysis, development
Specialist / Senior / 5 years plus
Degree
- BI Business Analysis
- SQL Database
- T-SQL Scripts
- Data Analysis
- SSRS / SSIS / SSAS
- Excel knowledge
- Power BI
- MySQL / MongoDB
Desired Skills:
- BI development
- BI analysis
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
- T-Sql
- SQL
- mongo
- Microsoft BI
- Data warehouse
- SSIS Development
- SQL Server Integration Services
- Analysis Services
- Microsoft SSIS
- Power BI
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- Development Business Intelligence
- PowerPivot
- Star schema
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Data Specialist