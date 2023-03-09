Microsoft Senior BI Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Mar 9, 2023

Business Intelligence Developer and Specialist
Business intelligence, data analysis, development
Specialist / Senior / 5 years plus
Degree

  • BI Business Analysis
  • SQL Database
  • T-SQL Scripts
  • Data Analysis
  • SSRS / SSIS / SSAS
  • Excel knowledge
  • Power BI
  • MySQL / MongoDB

Desired Skills:

  • BI development
  • BI analysis
  • SSRS
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • T-Sql
  • SQL
  • mongo
  • Microsoft BI
  • Data warehouse
  • SSIS Development
  • SQL Server Integration Services
  • Analysis Services
  • Microsoft SSIS
  • Power BI
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • Development Business Intelligence
  • PowerPivot
  • Star schema

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Data Specialist

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *