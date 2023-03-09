.NET Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Mar 9, 2023

National Diploma or Degree in Information Technology

  • 2 to 5 years’ .Net Developer experience
  • .NET, Angular, API, Azure
  • Microsoft Stack
  • MySQL, SQL Server, PHP, HTML 5, CSS 3, jQuery,
  • Front-end technologies
  • TypeScript
  • UI design
  • MVC / MVVM

Desired Skills:

  • .Net Core
  • C#.Net
  • C#
  • ASP.NET MVC
  • ASP.NET
  • Web application development
  • Web API
  • .NET
  • MVVM
  • Software Development C#
  • Angular
  • Typescript
  • Javascript
  • Angular 2
  • MVC

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Software IT Division in Financial company

