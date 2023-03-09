NEW WORK – Senior C# Full Stack Developer with React REMOTE (Sandton) @ R1.1mil+ CTC at E-merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

Here is a smart tech Product hub & global Fintech working a wealth of offshore projects in the mining, property, and financial industry; currently on the hunt for some C# Full Stack Developers to aid their latest gig within their Capital arm!

This job is all about collaborative, conceptual problem solving within a safe, respect-driven dev culture. Endless Opportunities + good coffee + evolving projects that will keep you coming back for more!

The current need is for deep skills in React, JavaScript, & TypeScript. You’ll be part of a rather smart, laid-back team; passionate about tech, open to new (bigger, better) ideas.

THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED TO LAND AN INTERVIEW:

You have a solid 8-10 years key exp coding in the Microsoft Stack

You are clued up in C#, ASP.Net, .Net Core, Web API, SQL

On the front end, you have expert skills in React, JavaScript & TypeScript

You have decent Azure Cloud knowledge and exposure

You have a knack for analytics/mathematics with good academics in school

A BSc or similar

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net

SQL

Asp.Net

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

