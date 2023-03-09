PHP Developer – Western Cape Durbanville

Mar 9, 2023

PHP Developer – 3 years experience

Financial and e-commerce platform and application
Remote or a hybrid
Fullstack development:

  • Laravel & Lumen
  • JavaScript, [URL Removed] jQuery, Node.js
  • PCI – Data Security Standard
  • Docker
  • Composer
  • Git
  • Jira
  • PHP
  • Microservices and Web API integration

Desired Skills:

  • Laravel
  • PHP
  • Lumen
  • Javascript
  • Vue.Js
  • Jquery
  • Node.js
  • PHP frameworks
  • Jira

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Great to work for software house!

