Project Manager IT at Aresourcing – Gauteng Sandown

Available ASAP

SENIOR Project Manager

Large government IT project management experience

Enterprise projects

Project Management complex and large teams

Azure DevOps qualification

Agile / Scrum Master and Coach qualification

Use Microsoft Project

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Dev Ops

PRINCE2

PMP

PMI

Project Management

Project Management Agile

PMO

Enterprise project

PMBOK

Azure

DEVOPS

Agile

Scrum

Certified Project

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Global consulting company

Learn more/Apply for this position