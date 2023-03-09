Project Manager IT at Aresourcing – Gauteng Sandown

Mar 9, 2023

Available ASAP
SENIOR Project Manager
Large government IT project management experience
Enterprise projects
Project Management complex and large teams
Azure DevOps qualification
Agile / Scrum Master and Coach qualification
Use Microsoft Project

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager
  • Dev Ops
  • PRINCE2
  • PMP
  • PMI
  • Project Management
  • Project Management Agile
  • PMO
  • Enterprise project
  • PMBOK
  • Azure
  • DEVOPS
  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Certified Project

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Global consulting company

