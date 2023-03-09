Scrum Master

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Key Performance Areas:

We are looking for a Scrum Master to coordinate and coach our software development team.

You should have excellent knowledge of the scrum framework, with all its artifacts and techniques. You’ll also need the ability to coordinate people and projects (occasionally facilitating changes) with your mind set on deliverables. If you’re a strong communicator, a capable leader and you’re invested in Agile frameworks, we’d like to meet you. Manage each project’s scope and timeline

Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups

Coach team members in Agile frameworks

Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration

Be the point of contact for external communications (e.g. from customers or stakeholders)

Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests

Resolve conflicts and remove obstacles that occur

Help teams implement changes effectively

Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint

Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity

Help build a productive environment where team members ‘own’ the product and enjoy working on it

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Matric

Project Management

Certified Scrum Master (CSM

Experience

Experience in a scrum master role

Familiarity with software development

Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artifacts (such as definition of user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)

Good knowledge of other Agile frameworks

Excellent communication and servant leadership skills

Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability

Outstanding organizational skills

Scrum master certification

Attributes

Humble

Collaborative

Committed

Influential

Knowledgeable

Flexible

Communication is vital, the culture practices transparent environment.

The candidate must be energetic, speak well and clear, have a funky vibe to fit in, willing to expand and grow.

Sufficient experience in scrum, knowledge of the agile methodology.

