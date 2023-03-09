Scrum Master

We are looking for a Scrum Master that has the experience and proven track in managing projects within an Agile Custom Development and Integration environment.

The successful Scrum Master will be responsible for owning the delivery of numerous Agile projects on an end-to-end basis in demanding customer environments.

Qualification Required:

Matric – Grade 12

Scrum Manager Certification

Preferred Qualification:

A Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)

Experience Required:

Telco Domain Experience

Experience in Custom Development experience

Experience in leading complex teams

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment.

At least 5 years experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Work closely with the development teams, product owners, and delivery team managers to pinpoint existing process flaws and identify a prioritized agile improvement roadmap to support consistent predictable delivery.

High-velocity communicator – making sure that all information regarding changes in scope, delays other issues are communicated to key stakeholders.

Runs daily, weekly, and monthly agile ceremonies efficiently and strictly.

Participate in daily stand-ups, ensuring agile processes are followed, provide feedback to delivery teams and focus the teams on agreed sprint goals.

Drives improvements that are generated by agile retrospectives

Research and educate the teams regarding the utilization of appropriate features of our agile management tools

Provide updated reports on the Agile process for the wider organization

Facilitate communication across different delivery teams to resolve dependencies and impediments.

Work with the Product Owner to protect the current sprint commitments and continually refine and prioritize the backlog

Enforces the definition of ready for work coming into the development team

Enforces and educates external parties about the process for submission of development work requests.

Continuously learning and educating the development team and fellow Scrum Masters on Agile methodologies and practices

Coach and mentor the delivery teams to increase agile maturity across the company

Actively contributes to the Scrum Master Community of Practice

Taking responsibility for some Business Analysis aspects such as

Ability to understand technical issues at a high level

Ability to coach multiple teams to reach their highest potential and deadlines

Proven ability to work independently without supervision whilst driving decisions in a collaborative fashion

High attention to detail and a sense of ownership and responsibility

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills – able to interact with a wide range of individuals from Developers, Testers, and Product Owners to senior management and executives.

Knowledge of and exposure to other software development methodologies and project management frameworks and concepts.

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a creative team.

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development.

WORKING TIMES

Hybrid work model – location preference Gauteng

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

