We are looking for a Senior Automation Tester to join our Cape Town-based team (hybrid way of work). The successful person will ideally have experience with Mobile, Web, and Digital testing within the Automation space.
- Experience creating frameworks from scratch and updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.
- Technology: Java (other is a bonus).
- Exposure to Automation testing tools Selenium (exposure to others is a bonus: IntelliJ/ RobotFramework/ TestNG / Cypress).
- Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray/ etc.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Ability to perform functional testing if required.
- API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).
- Mobile testing with Appium.
- Other: Jira/ Jenkins/ GIT/ etc.
Further details:
Location: Cape Town
Contract position (Hybrid)
Senior level (10+ years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications
Desired Skills:
- Automation Testing
- Selenium and Java
- Appium
- API: Rest Assured/ Postman/ SOAP UI
