Senior Automation Tester

We are looking for a Senior Automation Tester to join our Cape Town-based team (hybrid way of work). The successful person will ideally have experience with Mobile, Web, and Digital testing within the Automation space.

Experience creating frameworks from scratch and updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

Technology: Java (other is a bonus).

Exposure to Automation testing tools Selenium (exposure to others is a bonus: IntelliJ/ RobotFramework/ TestNG / Cypress).

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray/ etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing if required.

API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing with Appium.

Other: Jira/ Jenkins/ GIT/ etc.

Further details:

Location: Cape Town

Contract position (Hybrid)

Senior level (10+ years)

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Desired Skills:

Automation Testing

Selenium and Java

Appium

API: Rest Assured/ Postman/ SOAP UI

Performing back-end

Learn more/Apply for this position