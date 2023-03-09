Senior Automation Tester

Mar 9, 2023

We are looking for a Senior Automation Tester to join our Cape Town-based team (hybrid way of work). The successful person will ideally have experience with Mobile, Web, and Digital testing within the Automation space.

  • Experience creating frameworks from scratch and updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.
  • Technology: Java (other is a bonus).
  • Exposure to Automation testing tools Selenium (exposure to others is a bonus: IntelliJ/ RobotFramework/ TestNG / Cypress).
  • Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray/ etc.
  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
  • Ability to perform functional testing if required.
  • API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).
  • Mobile testing with Appium.
  • Other: Jira/ Jenkins/ GIT/ etc.

Further details:
Location: Cape Town
Contract position (Hybrid)
Senior level (10+ years)
Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Testing
  • Selenium and Java
  • Appium
  • API: Rest Assured/ Postman/ SOAP UI
  • Performing back-end

