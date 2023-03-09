Senior Business Analyst

A Business Analyst with Flare and STRONG UX needed for a large Digital business. This remote role offers’ you an outlet for both your analytical and creative sides

Whats needed :

5+ years working with web UX, Fintech or ecommerce

Systems/Business Analysis experience

Ability to query data sources

Experience with consumer facing organisations

Experience in Agile, SCRUM, etc.

Knowledge and experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS

Knowledge and experience with various database technologies

Good understanding of Web Accessibility and UX

What will you be doing?

Working closely with : development teams, Product Owner/Manager and other stakeholders to conceive and execute on product initiatives

Propose solutions

Take the lead on allocated stories

Working collaboratively with business stakeholders to define priorities, build consensus, and coordinate product roadmaps and schedules across multi-disciplined teams

Drive business case development for strategic technical projects

Facilitate communication throughout the product development process

Assisting with UX redesigns and ongoing improvements according to CI

Contributing to documentation (technical and design specifications)

Discuss technical solutions with developers and providing innovative new ideas to solutions

Maintain a high awareness of industry issues and trends, particularly in regard to accessibility, usability, and emerging technologies, and keep team members informed as appropriate

Please send your updated cv and to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Digital Business Anlayst

UI

CI

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension

medical and much much more

