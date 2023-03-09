Senior Business Analyst

Mar 9, 2023

A Business Analyst with Flare and STRONG UX needed for a large Digital business. This remote role offers’ you an outlet for both your analytical and creative sides
Whats needed :

  • 5+ years working with web UX, Fintech or ecommerce
  • Systems/Business Analysis experience
  • Ability to query data sources
  • Experience with consumer facing organisations
  • Experience in Agile, SCRUM, etc.
  • Knowledge and experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS
  • Knowledge and experience with various database technologies
  • Good understanding of Web Accessibility and UX

What will you be doing?

  • Working closely with : development teams, Product Owner/Manager and other stakeholders to conceive and execute on product initiatives
  • Propose solutions
  • Take the lead on allocated stories
  • Working collaboratively with business stakeholders to define priorities, build consensus, and coordinate product roadmaps and schedules across multi-disciplined teams
  • Drive business case development for strategic technical projects
  • Facilitate communication throughout the product development process
  • Assisting with UX redesigns and ongoing improvements according to CI
  • Contributing to documentation (technical and design specifications)
  • Discuss technical solutions with developers and providing innovative new ideas to solutions
  • Maintain a high awareness of industry issues and trends, particularly in regard to accessibility, usability, and emerging technologies, and keep team members informed as appropriate

Please send your updated cv and to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Digital Business Anlayst
  • UI
  • CI

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension
  • medical and much much more

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *