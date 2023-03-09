Senior Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

A Business Analyst with Flare and STRONG UX needed for a large Digital business. This remote role offers’ you an outlet for both your analytical and creative sides
Whats needed :
- 5+ years working with web UX, Fintech or ecommerce
- Systems/Business Analysis experience
- Ability to query data sources
- Experience with consumer facing organisations
- Experience in Agile, SCRUM, etc.
- Knowledge and experience with HTML, XHTML, CSS
- Knowledge and experience with various database technologies
- Good understanding of Web Accessibility and UX
What will you be doing?
- Working closely with : development teams, Product Owner/Manager and other stakeholders to conceive and execute on product initiatives
- Propose solutions
- Take the lead on allocated stories
- Working collaboratively with business stakeholders to define priorities, build consensus, and coordinate product roadmaps and schedules across multi-disciplined teams
- Drive business case development for strategic technical projects
- Facilitate communication throughout the product development process
- Assisting with UX redesigns and ongoing improvements according to CI
- Contributing to documentation (technical and design specifications)
- Discuss technical solutions with developers and providing innovative new ideas to solutions
- Maintain a high awareness of industry issues and trends, particularly in regard to accessibility, usability, and emerging technologies, and keep team members informed as appropriate
Please send your updated cv
Desired Skills:
- Digital Business Anlayst
- UI
- CI
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension
- medical and much much more