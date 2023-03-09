Senior Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

Senior Java Developer

BSc Information Technology/Computer Science degree or similar

Minimum 4 years hands on programming

Extensive MS SQL Server experience

Experience in using GIT

Experience in using Soap, XML, HTTP(S), REST, JSON

Experience and knowledge of Web technologies

Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies Mastercard, Visa, 3D Secure is essential.

Knowledge and experience in MS SQL tables, store procedures, etc. to fulfil the application

data requirements required in a high throughput online transaction processing

environment.

Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements

Extensive experience working with Java

Experience and understanding of payment and regulated switching systems

Experience and understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java

technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Competent in Spring

Competent in Hibernate

Experience in AWS infrastructure

Experience with Linux Centos, Ubuntu,

Database experience: MSSQL, Postgres, MSSQL, Dynamodb

Desired Skills:

Java

java framework

Web Services

