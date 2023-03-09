Senior DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are recruiting a Senior DevOps Engineer onsite to join our Johannesburg team.
Someone who has demonstrated working knowledge of Kubernetes operations and administration.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Qualifications Preferred:
- Relevant IT Qualification
Experience required:
- At least 5 years’ experience in demonstrated working knowledge of Kubernetes operations and administration;
- Cluster installation and configuration.
- Role based access controls.
- Service Mesh operation and administration.
- Ability to troubleshoot and fix application and hardware related issues with the stack (docker, Kubernetes, ISTIO).
- Experience in Datadog.
- Demonstrated use of Prometheus, Grafana, Kibana, ElasticSearch, FluentD, Logstash tools, to maintain the health of the platform and supported applications is a must.
- Mandatory skills required: Datadog, Docker and Kubernetes.
- Working knowledge of automated build and deployment tools like Azure Devops, Jenkins, Argos, etc.
- Infrastructure as code (IaC) knowledge is an added advantage. (Terraform, Ansible, Chef, Puppet).
- Cloud infrastructure knowledge (Azure, AWS).
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Cluster installation and configuration
- Role based access controls
- Service Mesh operation and administration
- Troubleshoot and fix application and hardware related issues with the stack (docker, Kubernetes, ISTIO)
- Set up application and cluster monitoring tools Prometheus, Grafana, Kibana, ElasticSearch, FluentD, Logstash.
Work environment:
- Working Onsite – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML