Senior DevOps Manager

The Manager will lead a team of software developers within the organisation. You will be required to identify ,formulate language, standard, artifacts, tools, and processes. Oversee the implementation, deployment, and integration of solutions, taking responsibility for the successful delivery.

You will be responsible of recruiting new talented members and mentoring.

Experience with the whole SDLC is a must.

5+ years of demonstrated expertise in a variety of application Design methodologies and practices for medium to large enterprises.

3+ years of Experience in Cloud Services (Azure, AWS, Google).

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Java

ABAP

AZURE

AWS

GOOGLE

Agile

Waterfall

Software Testing

Architecture

Business Analysis

System Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The organisation ensures that the community of the province have access to the services, facilities and information they need. Are committed to delivering an open opportunity society for all.

