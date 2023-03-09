Senior Java Developer

Mar 9, 2023

  • Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
  • Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
  • Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
  • Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
  • Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
  • Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
  • Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.
  • Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
  • Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
  • Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
  • Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
  • Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Software Development
  • Programming

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *