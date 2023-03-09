Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

- Collaborate with the Scrum Master/Project Manager to deliver quality, effective software, in line with the agreed development process and business needs.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, conduct analysis and prioritise requests.
- Conduct research and evaluate potential technical solutions to identified business problems.
- Partner with Business and/or System Analysts to translate business requirements into workable solutions and document solutions into technical specifications.
- Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable and re-usable.
- Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of each solution and resolve all issues/queries timeously.
- Collaborate with the testing team to co-create test cases to ensure that features within each application are working as expected.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material to ensure that functionality is working correctly.
- Deliver coding into the applicable production environment once testing has been completed.
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution ensuring that business needs are met.
- Maintain existing programmes according to change requests approved by business as and when needed.
- Diagnose root causes of system issues through problem-solving and recommend potential solutions.
- Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Software Development
- Programming