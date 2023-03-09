Senior Mobile Developer (Android & iOS) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Parklands

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly skilled & passionate coder is sought to fill the role of a Senior Mobile Developer (Android & iOS) by a leading National Business Systems Automation company. The ideal candidate needs to be a self-motivated, analytical thinker and problem solver, who will be involved in the creation of web-based enterprise systems which automate and improve our clients’ business processes. You will need to be proficient in Android Native, iOS Native and Third Party Integration. Any experience with Enterprise level Application Development, Kotlin, Xamarin, Azure/.Net, SQL Server, UML, Agile & Scrum – will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Android Native.

Third Party Integration.

iOS Native.

Advantageous –

Enterprise level Application Development.

Kotlin.

Xamarin.

Azure/.Net.

SQL Server.

UML.

Agile & Scrum.

ATTRIBUTES:

Teamwork.

Attention to detail.

Passionate about Development.

COMMENTS:

