Senior System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Purpose

To advance the maturity of systems and products through applying systems engineering leadership and recognised engineering competence and skills across multiple domains, teams and on multiple projects.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for all systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification for subsystems and systems with high criticality.

Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.

Responsible for the baselines and design configuration of the system under development, including leading and managing engineering changes to the baselines.

Lead teams in the planning and execution of assembly, integration and verification of complex systems, both in the laboratory and in the field.

Provide ´field engineeringµ services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification.

Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.

Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.

Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes.

Contribute to- and advance- organisational maturity through leading the development and implementation of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility.

Contribute to strategic leadership within Programme(s) through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking.

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years; OR

Eng with 7+ years; OR

PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years

Experience:

Advanced applied Systems Engineering across the complete lifecycle of a system or product, at all levels of the systems hierarchy.

Integration, test and verification of complex systems.

Baseline establishment and management.

Engineering Change control.

Hi-tech product development.

Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g., CORE)

Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.

Coaching and mentoring.

Knowledge:

Acknowledged in-depth knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools and techniques.

Configuration management and configuration management systems.

Systems Engineering Standards, e.g., ISO/IEC/IEEE [Phone Number Removed];, ISO/IEC/IEEE 26702, ANSI/EIA-632,

Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001).

Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations.

Additional Notes:

Ability to:

Operate independently or lead teams to deliver systems engineering, typically at all levels of the systems hierarchy, including the enterprise or organisational aspects, including systems of systems aspects.

Undertake engineering activities throughout all lifecycle phases of the system under development, with particular focus on the concurrent engineering aspects and the design for supportability aspects.

Lead engineering tasks and analysis without supervision, employing academic and practical knowledge gained on the job.

Function simultaneously across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems.

Lead the development and implementation of engineering processes.

Use advanced interpersonal skills to influence change in complex systems behaviour and operational environments.

Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.

Competence in:

Strategic Thinking

All aspects as listed under required experience

The Senior Systems Engineer will operate within a matrix engineering organization and thus be deployed between various projects and teams with different specific roles as dictated by the current organizational needs.

CSEP accreditation will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

complex systems

Leadership

Design

Development

design configuration

Engineering change control

Electronics

processes

procedures

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

