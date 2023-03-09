Senior System Support Analyst

We are seeking a highly experienced Senior Support Analyst to provide technical support to our clients and internal users. The successful candidate will be responsible for resolving complex technical issues, managing escalations, and providing guidance and mentorship to the support team. The ideal candidate will have a strong technical background and exceptional communication and problem-solving skills. We are looking to expand the team to ensure we create and maintain digital products which our customers love.

Responsibilities

Evaluating business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and developing and implementing solutions.

Work with the technical development and operations team to improve digital products.

Leading ongoing reviews of business processes and developing optimization strategies.

Staying up-to-date on the latest process and IT advancements to automate and modernize systems.

Conducting meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings and performing requirements analysis. Documenting and communicating the results of your efforts.

Effectively communicating your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Gathering critical information from meetings with various stakeholders and producing useful reports.

Working closely with clients, technicians, and managerial staff. Managing projects, developing project plans, and monitoring performance.

Ensuring Solutions meet business needs and requirements. Monitoring deliverables and ensuring timely completion of Sprints.

Performing user acceptance testing.

Updating, implementing and maintaining procedures.

Prioritizing initiatives based on business needs and requirements.

Serving as a liaison between stakeholders and users.

Managing competing resources and priorities.

Requirements

A bachelor’s degree in IT, business or related field

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in business analysis and development or a related field.

Knowledge and experience in SAP PP, PI and PM is beneficial – SAP integration is advantageous

Exceptional analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

The ability to influence stakeholders and work closely with them to determine acceptable solutions.

Advanced technical skills – SQL, PowerBI, SSRS, .Net, Jscript, Azure

Excellent documentation skills.

Fundamental analytical and conceptual thinking skills.

Experience creating detailed reports and giving presentations.

A track record of following through on commitments.

Excellent planning, organizational, and time management skills.

Experience leading and developing top performing teams.

A history of leading and supporting successful Initiatives.

Desired Skills:

SQL

PowerBI

SSRS

