Software Developer

Mar 9, 2023

  • The position will be responsible for developing, testing and maintaining web
    based and/or packaged applications
  • Systems analysis techniques
  • Identify/Install/Configure/Maintain third party solutions where appropriate
  • Client collaboration to gather and understand business requirements
  • Use of SQL for investigation and reporting purposes
  • BSc Actuarial or IT Software degree
  • At least 2 years of work experience configuring software
  • Experience in MS SQL Server
  • 2 years of strong experience in developing Web and Windows based
    application using .NET Framework 3.5+, C#, VB.NET, WINFORMS, ASP.NET,
    HTML
  • Experience in the insurance industry will be an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • VB
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Insurance company

