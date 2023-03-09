Software Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Software Developer
- The position will be responsible for developing, testing and maintaining web
based and/or packaged applications
- Systems analysis techniques
- Identify/Install/Configure/Maintain third party solutions where appropriate
- Client collaboration to gather and understand business requirements
- Use of SQL for investigation and reporting purposes
- BSc Actuarial or IT Software degree
- At least 2 years of work experience configuring software
- Experience in MS SQL Server
- 2 years of strong experience in developing Web and Windows based
application using .NET Framework 3.5+, C#, VB.NET, WINFORMS, ASP.NET,
HTML
- Experience in the insurance industry will be an advantage
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- VB
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Insurance company