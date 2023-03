Software Developer – Gauteng Midrand

ANGULAR DEVELOPER 3-5 years

BSc degree

Salary negotiable

In-office position

Angular 6,7,8,9+

API’s

NodeJS

React JS

Interested applicants will be called and the full job specification will be discussed.

Desired Skills:

Angular

Node.js

reactjs

mobile developer

Development Of Mobile Applications

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Android iOS mobile application software house

Learn more/Apply for this position