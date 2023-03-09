Solution Architect

The company has an ongoing requirement to deliver against it’s regulatory, operational and strategic delivery agenda.

The Solution Architect’s role is to translate business requirements into proposed technical solutions across business units and business processes.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Responsible for formulating a business process, technology.

Information and application architectural framework at the sub-project level and for providing a roadmap for the implementation of the architecture.

Aligned to best practice and governed by company’s’ Architecture Review Board.

Accountable for the creation of technology solutions to meet business requirements, in line with the IT strategy, architecture and security.

Support the development of systems strategy and plan for company’s area with specific responsibility for early management of IT change demand.

Ensure that the outcomes delivered by projects are consistent with the original solution specified by IT e.g., supports the project manager to resolve technical issues during build.

Work with the vendors, business analysts and system analysts to design solutions.

Provide ad-hoc consultancy as required to senior business stakeholders on matters relating to technology solutions.

This will involve provide specific content knowledge of company’s solution components. Although dome detailed SME input will be provided by vendors the Solution Architect with be required to co-ordinate this activity.

Adding clarity to business requirements; challenging business requirements and demands to ensure high quality candidate solutions are created.

Thinking outside of the box to support the business in delivering its strategic objectives rather than just responding to a pre-defined request.

Advising on supplier and cost options and ensuring that the validity of the overall solution is fully represented and considered in any RFI/RFP process, or in the creation and evaluation of proof-of-concept solutions.

Work with the Design Forum to consult on quality of the IT business solution and architectural soundness of the design.

Present architecture solutions to the Architecture Review Board for final ratification and sign off.

Continuously identify opportunities to improve and streamline IT business solutions.

Essential Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree program in information systems or a related field

Deep understanding in working with the TOGAF framework

Excellent technical drawing skills

Strong knowledge of application development, integration and security methodologies

Ability to conduct research into systems issues to derive sustainable solutions.

Experience Required:

Minimum of 5 years in IT Solution Architecture role

Work experience in software development and working in an Agile team (SCRUM)

Experience in Retail and Financial Service (Banking and Fintech) Industries.

Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment.

Knowledge of how to perform system analysis to enhance design objectives

Knowledge of testing best practices with contribution to overall test approach

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment.

Ability to take complex technologies and translate them to lesser technical audiences

Excellent analytical, mathematical, and creative problem-solving skills

Keen attention to detail

Highly self-motivated and directed.

Excellent listening and interpersonal skills.

Willing to work evenings and weekends work to meet deadlines.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

