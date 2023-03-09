Splunk Web Developer – 0141 – Gauteng Pretoria

Mar 9, 2023

Contract Ends December 2024
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Splunk Web Developer

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • We are looking for a developer with good web development experience, specifically ReactJS, interested to learn and specialize in Splunk development
  • Splunk development experience an advantage
  • We will need a Splunk demo on your local laptop during the interview. If no Splunk experience, this will be a chance to exhibit your ability to learn new technical skills
  • Knowledge of modern programming languages, Python an advantage

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build applications
  • Ability and willingness to learn new technical skills
  • Understanding of BI Tools will be beneficial
  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Knowledge of big data concepts
  • Knowledge of data analysis concepts
  • Knowledge of machine learning concepts
  • Working with agile methods especially SCRUM with tools like JIRA, Confluence and Bitbucket

Desired Skills:

  • JIRA
  • ReactJS
  • Splunk

