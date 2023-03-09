Splunk Web Developer – 0141 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2024
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
- Splunk Web Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- We are looking for a developer with good web development experience, specifically ReactJS, interested to learn and specialize in Splunk development
- Splunk development experience an advantage
- We will need a Splunk demo on your local laptop during the interview. If no Splunk experience, this will be a chance to exhibit your ability to learn new technical skills
- Knowledge of modern programming languages, Python an advantage
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build applications
- Ability and willingness to learn new technical skills
- Understanding of BI Tools will be beneficial
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Knowledge of big data concepts
- Knowledge of data analysis concepts
- Knowledge of machine learning concepts
- Working with agile methods especially SCRUM with tools like JIRA, Confluence and Bitbucket
