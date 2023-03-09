SQL Database Administrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking to expand our SQL DBA team, with people who share our passion for implementing, customizing and supporting high quality business solutions.
We need somebody who has worked with at least 50+ virtual and physical servers and the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Our DBA’s are responsible for performance, integrity, security, planning.
- Development of the database environment.
- Troubleshooting issues in behalf of our applications team.
Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualification:
- Certifications
Experience Required:
- At least 5 years’ experience as a DBA, with hands-on experience in a multi-tiered and multi-client environment.
- 50+ virtual and physical servers and the deployment and maintenance of Enterprise Level SQL Servers.
- Extensive experience in the implementation and management of Windows Clustering and Fail Over Cluster instances
- SQL Server High Availability Technologies, Replication, Mirroring, SSIS and SSRS.
Work environment:
- Remote
Physical demands:
- Sitting
Travel:
- From time to time.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML