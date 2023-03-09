Systems Engineer: Technical and Infrastructure

Our client – CAPRISA – is an award-winning global research organisation located on the campus of the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine in Durban, South Africa and undertakes research in HIV, TB and Covid at four clinical research sites in KwaZulu-Natal.
CAPRISA’s goal is to undertake globally relevant and locally responsive research that contributes to understanding HIV Vaccines and Pathogenesis, Prevention and Epidemiology, the links between Tuberculosis and AIDS treatment and Covid-19. CAPRISA is a UNAIDS Collaborating Centre for HIV Research and Policy and is recognised as a DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in HIV Prevention and hosts the SAMRC HIV-TB Pathogenesis and Treatment Research Unit.
The successful incumbent will join the Information Technology Department based at the CAPRISA Head Office in Durban and will provide support to 5 clinical research sites within KZN.
Applicants are advised that CAPRISA has implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy and all appointees will need to be vaccinated at commencement of employment.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent
- Microsoft 365 Certified: Fundamentals
- At least 5 years’ experience in IT with at least 3 years in a leadership role
- Experience in technology strategy development, system design and development
- Experience in leading projects for solutions delivery and business intelligence technologies
- Extensive expertise in leading cross-functional teams on projects
- Proven track record in IT Vendor Management
- Advanced MS Office Skills and Microsoft Active Directory, Azure Active Directory, Office 365
- (Exchange online, SharePoint, PowerApps, etc), VMware, Veeam and related hyper converged
- infrastructure
- Server Installation and Configuration, LAN/WAN configuration and support
- ITIL, MCSE (Minimum 2016)
- Knowledge of Linux Systems advantageous
Competencies:
- Attention to detail with strong analytical ability
- Ability to plan, organize and manage multiple priorities working under pressure to meet
- deadlines in a fast paced and dynamic environment
- Ability to work independently, without direct supervision and fit in well within a multidisciplinary
- team
- Ability to maintain a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Establish, configure, test and maintain operating systems and hardware components,
- leverage IT staff for routine tasks by clearly documenting design, maintenance, and support
- procedures, application software and system management tools
- Management of systems and network environment
- Leverage cloud-based technologies
- Communicate with stakeholders to identify what they want to accomplish with a system
- Use expert-level administration and optimization of hosts and servers to ensure high degree
- of availability and appropriate resource management
- Patch management of all servers and end user devices
- Management of Helpdesk service requests
- Monitor and respond to system alerts and system/server backups
- Conduct high-level root-cause analysis of service interruptions and establish preventive
- measures
- Manage ICT assets and stock
Desired Skills:
- systems engineer
- azure
- itil
- vmware
- veeam