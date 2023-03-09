Systems Engineer: Technical and Infrastructure

Our client – CAPRISA – is an award-winning global research organisation located on the campus of the Nelson Mandela School of Medicine in Durban, South Africa and undertakes research in HIV, TB and Covid at four clinical research sites in KwaZulu-Natal.

CAPRISA’s goal is to undertake globally relevant and locally responsive research that contributes to understanding HIV Vaccines and Pathogenesis, Prevention and Epidemiology, the links between Tuberculosis and AIDS treatment and Covid-19. CAPRISA is a UNAIDS Collaborating Centre for HIV Research and Policy and is recognised as a DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in HIV Prevention and hosts the SAMRC HIV-TB Pathogenesis and Treatment Research Unit.

The successful incumbent will join the Information Technology Department based at the CAPRISA Head Office in Durban and will provide support to 5 clinical research sites within KZN.

Applicants are advised that CAPRISA has implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy and all appointees will need to be vaccinated at commencement of employment.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent

Microsoft 365 Certified: Fundamentals

At least 5 years’ experience in IT with at least 3 years in a leadership role

Experience in technology strategy development, system design and development

Experience in leading projects for solutions delivery and business intelligence technologies

Extensive expertise in leading cross-functional teams on projects

Proven track record in IT Vendor Management

Advanced MS Office Skills and Microsoft Active Directory, Azure Active Directory, Office 365

(Exchange online, SharePoint, PowerApps, etc), VMware, Veeam and related hyper converged

infrastructure

Server Installation and Configuration, LAN/WAN configuration and support

ITIL, MCSE (Minimum 2016)

Knowledge of Linux Systems advantageous

Competencies:

Attention to detail with strong analytical ability

Ability to plan, organize and manage multiple priorities working under pressure to meet

deadlines in a fast paced and dynamic environment

Ability to work independently, without direct supervision and fit in well within a multidisciplinary

team

Ability to maintain a high degree of professionalism and confidentiality

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Duties & Responsibilities:

Establish, configure, test and maintain operating systems and hardware components,

leverage IT staff for routine tasks by clearly documenting design, maintenance, and support

procedures, application software and system management tools

Management of systems and network environment

Leverage cloud-based technologies

Communicate with stakeholders to identify what they want to accomplish with a system

Use expert-level administration and optimization of hosts and servers to ensure high degree

of availability and appropriate resource management

Patch management of all servers and end user devices

Management of Helpdesk service requests

Monitor and respond to system alerts and system/server backups

Conduct high-level root-cause analysis of service interruptions and establish preventive

measures

Manage ICT assets and stock

Desired Skills:

systems engineer

azure

itil

vmware

veeam

