Technical Lead

We are looking for a Technical Lead with a minimum of 5 years.

Skills Required:

Team Leading / Team Management

Translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications

Infrastructure experience: AWS services

Services: Optimizely / Adobe Analytics / Google Places / Microsoft Azure / Azure Power Automate

Language: Java (Spring Framework) / JavaScript (React) / Python

Database: Redis / HSQLDB / PostgreSQL / DynamoDB

Test and automation: Selenium / Jest

Permanent position

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Team Leading / Team Management

Technical Specifications

Infrastructure Experience: AWS Services

Test and Automation: Selenium / Jest

Learn more/Apply for this position