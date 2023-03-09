Technical Lead – Gauteng

Mar 9, 2023

We are looking for a Technical Lead with a minimum of 5 years.
Skills Required:

  • Team Leading / Team Management
  • Translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications
  • Infrastructure experience: AWS services
  • Services: Optimizely / Adobe Analytics / Google Places / Microsoft Azure / Azure Power Automate
  • Language: Java (Spring Framework) / JavaScript (React) / Python
  • Database: Redis / HSQLDB / PostgreSQL / DynamoDB
  • Test and automation: Selenium / Jest

Permanent position
Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

