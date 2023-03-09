Technical Lead – Gauteng

We are looking for a Technical Lead with a minimum of 5 years.
Skills Required:
- Team Leading / Team Management
- Translating business and functional requirements into technical specifications
- Infrastructure experience: AWS services
- Services: Optimizely / Adobe Analytics / Google Places / Microsoft Azure / Azure Power Automate
- Language: Java (Spring Framework) / JavaScript (React) / Python
- Database: Redis / HSQLDB / PostgreSQL / DynamoDB
- Test and automation: Selenium / Jest
Permanent position
Hybrid work model – Johannesburg
