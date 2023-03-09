Technical Security Systems Administrator

Our client is looking for a Technical Security Systems Administrator who is experienced in executing systems administration to support technical security systems environment and ensures the continuous and optimal performance of technical security and support systems.

Responsibilities

Prepare security design drawings (system layouts, system riser diagrams, installation details) using AutoCAD to implement innovative security technology as-built plans for installations that affect the organization.

Conduct quality assurance on new security installations to maintain a professional and high-level security system and service to ensure the full protection of employees as well as facilities and property.

Prepare engineering specifications to detail the technical requirements.

Meet with stakeholders, Architects and Engineers to understand project requirements and present design concepts.

Visit job sites to assess security installation progress and ensure successful project completion.

Visit sites to assess existing conditions, technology and infrastructure. Prepare assessment and technical reports.

Conduct specialized forensic operations to extract information from systems and equipment in order to submit to court as evidence.

Ensure that security systems installed are continuously upgraded in line with technological developments.

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and role players to achieve predefined objectives.

Accumulate information to review work progress that provides input to reporting, decision making and the identification of improvement opportunities.

Apply practical and applied knowledge and act authoritatively on methods, systems, and procedures to identify trends and potential risks.

Communication of situational interpretation and judgement of work outputs and queries in area of specialization.

Correctly apply policies, practices, standards, procedures, and legislation in the delivery of work outputs.

Draw on own knowledge and experience to diagnose symptoms, causes and possible effects in order to solve emerging problems.

Initiate process and procedural change, implement the change and provide guidelines and support related to new requirements as a result of the change.

Plan for value-added process improvements, initiatives, and services to deliver on operational strategy and objectives.

Execute specialist input through investigation & opportunities within the product process including risk concern.

Provide specialist input through the investigation of opportunities for operational and process product and risk optimization.

Qualifications

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma in Electronics and Electronical Communications (NQF 7) AND 5-7 years’ experience in Security Technology Systems, of which 2-3 years is at a functional specialist level, with valid driver’s license.

Alternatively

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND 10 years related experience in Security Technology Systems, with valid driver’s license.

Desired Skills:

Quality Assurance

Design concepts

Security

Learn more/Apply for this position