Technical Specialist

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE

To ensure all mechanical and electrical maintenance activity setups are carried out and that all plant equipment and activities complies to occupational health & safety regulations and procedures. Also to ensure departmental goals and targets are achieved.

MAIN AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Maintain machinery to achieve acceptable uptime for production to meet planned targets within the allocated timeframes.

Maintain occupational Health & Safety standards and good housekeeping procedures.

To provide technical assistance, solving customer service queries, and troubleshooting hardware and software issues.

To manage security functions and oversee the configuring of computer/machinery parts.

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Must have a N6 Diploma in Electrical or Instrumentation

Experience in Electrical and Instrumental trade – Millwright

Must have PLC programming experience

Must have at least 5 years FMCG experience

SERVO Control systems experience

Project management exposure

A high level of problem solving and troubleshooting experience

Good understanding of the manufacturing process and production machinery and its components

Understanding the implications and consequences of maintenance practices on achieving agreed uptime standards and product quality and customer satisfaction

Knowledge and application of relevant safety, health and environmental legislation to ensure compliance with organizational and industry standards.

Good understanding of preventative maintenance practices

Willing to work shifts.

Interested candidates who meet the above requirements are invited to submit detailed curriculum vitae to [Email Address Removed]. It is a mandatory requirement that you submit copies of your grade 12 certificate and tertiary qualifications with your application to assist the shortlisting process. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. External applicants are required to disclose their current remuneration and or expected remuneration in the covering letter to assist the shortlisting process. All applications will be handled in line with POPIA.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

FMCG

