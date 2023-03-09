Test Analyst

We are looking for a Test Analyst to join our Cape Town-based (hybrid way of work). The successful person will have between 4 – 6 years of Manual Testing experience.

Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC/ ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools.

Building and maintaining regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk-based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman/ SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing is preferable (Manual/ Appium).

Other Technologies: Jira.

Further details:

Location: Cape Town

Contract position (Hybrid)

Senior level (4 – 6 years)

Relevant IT/ Testing qualifications

Desired Skills:

Manual Testing

API: SOAP UI or POSTMAN

Performing back-end

Agile

Azure DevOps or JIRA

Learn more/Apply for this position